Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United and Barcelona are two of the world's most prestigious football clubs, and met in two Champions League finals in 2009 and 2011.

So, it seems a little odd they are now meeting in the play-off round for a place in the last 16 of the Europa League, but it is evidence of how far the pair have fallen in recent years.

United are still in the hunt for four trophies this season of course, with an outside chance in the title race and the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle to come, while Barcelona have pulled clear at the top of La Liga, so both are hunting silverware again.

Progressing in Europe may prove tricky for United with Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer both suspended, and Antony, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial all injury doubts.

Erik ten Hag has restored belief and positivity around Old Trafford, but a famous win over one of football's biggest names would be his biggest achievement at United yet.