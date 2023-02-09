Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 20, who is on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Manchester United and Roma are also tracking the England Under-20 centre-back. (Mail), external

The Reds are also interested in Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 alongside Arsenal and Newcastle. (Caught Offside), external

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, has reportedly ruled out moves to Chelsea and Paris St-Germain in the summer. Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keen on the player. (Express), external

