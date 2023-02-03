Mackay 'delighted' with January business

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says that he is pleased with the transfer business done at the club during the January window.

County currently sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership, but a recent upturn in form has seen them take five points from their last three league games and move off the bottom of the table.

"To end up with three youngsters, and three men, I'm really delighted," Mackay said, speaking on the club's social media channels.

"There was a lot of hard work from our chairman, from our chief executive, and Enda [Barron], our head of recruitment, sifting through players.

"Nohan [Kenneh] has come in and started to adapt really well. Young Josh Stones has come up and really adapted right into the middle of the group, and that's no surprise because he played with Guiseley in a man's league, before he went to Wigan.

"We managed to get Eamonn Brophy in which was a really good one for us - I know Eamonn from Scotland youth teams. He'll get better as he goes on because he's not had a lot of football recently.

"On deadline day, we managed to get Simon Murray in, who's flying at the moment, knows where the goal is, and has played in the Premiership before.

"Gwion Edwards has played over 200 games in England as a winger and we managed to get that done just before midnight [on deadline day]."