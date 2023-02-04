Analysis: Brentford 3-0 Southampton

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

With relegation rivals Everton edging out Arsenal and Wolves beating Liverpool, defeat left Southampton three points from a position of Premier League safety.

Southampton may have given Newcastle a late scare in their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday, but against Brentford they looked tame going forward.

It is in defence, though, where Saints manager Nathan Jones will be most worried.

Southampton have conceded 53 goals in their past 27 Premier League matches, keeping just one clean sheet in that time, and they were repeatedly carved open by Brentford.

The Saints will hope to improve on a run that has brought four defeats in their past five games when they take on Wolves next Saturday.

Lose to their relegation rivals and you have to wonder how long Jones will have left at St Mary's.