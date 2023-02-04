St Mirren 0-1 Hibernian: What did the manager say

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson told Sportsound: "It was a hard game to play in terms of the conditions. There was a lack of quality, not due to the players. Both managers would've been happy with 0-0. It was a super finish from the boy.

"We huffed and puffed without any real patterns and didn't take ownership of the game. It was very scrappy. Obviously dis that the home run has ended.

"We had a couple of half opportunities, nothing clear cut that we didn't make the most of. Trevor hasn't had a save to make. Neither has their keeper.

"I can't be very hard on the players at all. They've been terrific. We're using the same players week in, week out. We haven't got a lot of depth in the squad. No criticism from me.

"It's the best run since 1981. We've been very good at home and we won't be too down on ourselves. I'm not sure what more we can do. It wasn't a game you could add quality in."