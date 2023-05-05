Roberto de Zerbi said "there is a god of football" after Brighton's late win over Manchester United.

Albion have had a number of key decisions go against them this season and have had three apologies from refereeing body PGMOL.

Alexis Mac Allister's 99th-minute winner from the penalty spot helped the Seagulls beat United, less than two weeks after their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Erik ten Hag's side.

"In both games, I think we played better than United. The last result was unfair," De Zerbi told Sky Sports.

"I think there is a god of football."

He added: "We deserved to win the semi-final but lost on penalties, but today we won with a penalty.

"We played a fantastic game. We dominated the game. My players deserved to win.

"We are to play another six games, six very tough games. Monday we play the first tough game against Everton and we have to win. If we don't win against them, we will lose these three points."