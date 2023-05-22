Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes the Champions League is "top of the list" for his team-mates as they pursue a historic Treble.

Phillips made his first Premier League start for City in Sunday's 1-0 win over Chelsea, after which Pep Guardiola's side lifted the Premier League trophy.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Phillips said: "It's an amazing feeling [winning the league].

"Everybody has supported me through a tough season and we've got there in the end. Everyone around the club is amazing and that's why we've won the league.

"The celebrations that we've had will be in my mind forever and will push me on for next season.

"I haven't dreamed of it [winning the Treble].

"Now we can turn our attention to the next trophy. Everyone wants the Champions League - it's the one at the top of the list and the one the lads speak about the most.

"Some of the lads here have won five Premier League titles, but this is my first.

"Pep has won so much in his career and if he can lead us to this Treble he will be a happy man and will go down as the greatest manager in the world. I don't just want to win it for myself, but also for him."

Listen to the full discussion from 19:20:00