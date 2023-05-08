There's a brand new episode of BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.

In this week's episode Mike Minay, Natalie Pike and Steven McInerney discuss the Manchester City future of Ilkay Gundogan after his two crucial goals against Leeds on Saturday.

They ponder who could replace the German midfielder if he leaves at the end of his contract in the summer.

The team also look ahead to a big night at the Bernabeu as City face holders Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds