Former Spurs midfielder Michael Brown is worried about the "inconsistency" creeping back into Manchester United's form as he weighs up a "really difficult" FA Cup semi-final against Brighton.

Defeat in Europe to Sevilla and faltering league performances have left Erik ten Hag's side looking over their shoulders, but Brown told the Football News Show, United fans will be "really demanding" of a result in the Wembley showdown.

Watch the full programme here