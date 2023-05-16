Former Premier League player Steve Brown believes "no one is going to pay" £120m for Declan Rice this summer but he understands why West Ham have valued the midfielder at that price.

Hammers boss David Moyes recently admitted there is a "good chance" the 24-year-old leaves at the end of the season with Rice's current contract set to run out in 2024.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Podcast podcast, Brown said: "There are lots of things that go on before you even get to the point where you go and speak to a club.

"When you sign a contract and it is four years long, you see the pounds and pence you are going to earn over those years and you think 'oh if it doesn’t work I can get away' - it really isn’t that simple.

"The club can dictate if you stay as you have signed that paper. The problem for West Ham is you know he is going for free in 12 months time. They have started at £120m knowing they are going to work backwards as they know they are not going to get that figure, as no one is going to pay that this summer.

"It depends what conversations are happening behind the scenes but I understand why West Ham have started at £120m but no one is going to pay that - no one."

BBC Radio London commentator Phil Parry, added: "I wondered if West Ham will be able to get more out of him as it is not just one club in Arsenal. You could make an argument to say there is quite a few clubs.

"Manchester City or Newcastle could be in the market, Liverpool possibly - as that is an area identified that they need.

"But to try and fill that hole would be very difficult but it is easy to fill it when you have £80m in your back pocket."

