Rangers 3-0 Celtic: What Postecoglou said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told BBC Sportsound: “It’s a disappointing day and outcome, the performance wasn’t great. We had our moments, but we didn’t take our opportunities. If you take those chances, momentum shifts.

“Second half we lost our way a little bit. I don’t set the standards, the football club does. You have to embrace that as a manger or a player or you won’t succeed here.

“It doesn’t take away from the outstanding levels the guys have reached this season, but we need to perform at certain levels and we didn’t reach them today.”