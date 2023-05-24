Aberdeen v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Bojan Miovski has scored three goals in two home league games for Aberdeen against St Mirren; the last player to score more home league goals against one side in a season for the Dons was Scott Vernon in 2011-12 (4 v Dunfermline Athletic).

This will be St Mirren’s fifth consecutive midweek league game (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) to be played away from home. They lost their last midweek game 2-1 to Motherwell in February, last suffering back-to-back such defeats in February 2021.

Aberdeen have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five home league games; the last side to have a longer home run without conceding in the Scottish Premiership were Rangers from December 2021 to February 2022 (7).

St Mirren’s 3-1 win over Aberdeen in February was their first away league win over them since May 2011, ending a run of 15 straight league trips without a win (D8 L7).