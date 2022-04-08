'A big opportunity gone'

Wolves manager Bruno Lage speaks to BBC Sport after the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle: "The first half we did not create chances or be aggressive like we are supposed to do. We controlled the game with the ball and managed the game with the ball. But we need to understand the space and time and when to attack them.

"In the second half we had clearer ideas. The first five minutes of the second half we were more aggressive in the final third than in the first 45 minutes.

"We tried to play the way we usually play. Second half was a little bit better.

"They take the chance and score the goal, they deserve the three points.

"When you look back, why did we not play the first half like the second? These kind of things happen.

"I think we missed a big chance here to win three points. We know they are dangerous but we controlled everything. I think we missed a big opportunity."