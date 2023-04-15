Analysis: Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth

Ben Collins, BBC Sport

Substitute Dango Ouattara scored a stoppage-time winner as Bournemouth boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a stunning victory at Tottenham.

Son Heung-min opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half before Uruguay left-back Matias Vine marked his first Premier League start with a deserved equaliser for Bournemouth.

The Cherries looked set to clinch all three points after Dominic Solanke put them in front early in the second half, only for Arnaut Danjuma to come off the bench and equalise against his former club on 88 minutes.

Fellow Spurs substitute Richarlison then sent a free header wide deep into stoppage time and, moments later, the visitors went up the other end and Ouattara netted a dramatic winner.

Victory would have moved Tottenham level on points with Newcastle and Manchester United but Spurs only roused themselves late on, before their hopes of claiming a top-four finish this season were dealt a blow at the death.