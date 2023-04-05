Interim Leicester boss Adam Sadler after Leicester's defeat at home to Aston Villa: "The club have asked me to take the game and that's what I have done. I know nothing more than that at this stage. It's Mike Stowell and me. We have tried to pull the guys together over the last couple of days.

"It has been one of mixed emotions. Losing Brendan was a difficult one. He is a top manager we know, but he is also an excellent man and somebody close to all of us here.

"But the club made a decision. We don't know anything beyond that at this stage so let's see what happens over the next few days.

"Until we hear differently, Mike and I will continue to give everything for the football club. We have been here a long time, we know the people inside out and they know us so if it continues to be us we will give everything for the football club."