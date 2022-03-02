The return of Jamie Vardy "will be massive" for the final two months of Leicester's season, according to former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Reid.

Vardy made his first appearance this year with a cameo off the bench at Burnley on Tuesday, scoring the second goal to seal the win and Reid believes his return will really lift the Foxes.

"It's huge for Leicester that they've got Vardy back," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He's the lynchpin - they look up to him.

"You can see when he came on he was making those runs that stretch the defenders and Leicester were always looking for him.

"He knows how to find the back of the net and will be massive for them. But he's going to need games to get up to speed."

