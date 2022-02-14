BBC Sport

Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

  • Brentford ended a run of five straight Premier League defeats, and registered a clean sheet for the first time in 12 top-flight games (since a 1-0 win over Everton on November 28th).

  • Crystal Palace have won just two of their last 13 Premier League games (drawn five, lost six) and are winless in their last five since a 3-0 victory over Norwich in December.

  • The Eagles have enjoyed just one away win in the league this season (2-0 v Manchester City in October), with Burnley and Barnsley the only sides in England’s top four tiers with fewer victories on the road this season.

  • This is only the third Premier League London derby to have seen both meetings in a season finish 0-0 after Arsenal v QPR in 1992-93 and Chelsea v West Ham in 1999-00.

  • Wilfried Zaha made his 250th Premier League appearance for Crystal Palace, just the third African player to hit that milestone for a single club in the league, after Shola Ameobi (294 for Newcastle) and Didier Drogba (254 for Chelsea).