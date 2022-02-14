Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Brentford ended a run of five straight Premier League defeats, and registered a clean sheet for the first time in 12 top-flight games (since a 1-0 win over Everton on November 28th).

Crystal Palace have won just two of their last 13 Premier League games (drawn five, lost six) and are winless in their last five since a 3-0 victory over Norwich in December.

The Eagles have enjoyed just one away win in the league this season (2-0 v Manchester City in October), with Burnley and Barnsley the only sides in England’s top four tiers with fewer victories on the road this season.

This is only the third Premier League London derby to have seen both meetings in a season finish 0-0 after Arsenal v QPR in 1992-93 and Chelsea v West Ham in 1999-00.