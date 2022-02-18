Bielsa on injuries, Roberts criticism & 'taking on more responsibility'
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League match against Manchester United.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Stuart Dallas has not been ruled out for the game despite going off injured in the defeat by Everton, while left-back Junior Firpo is expected to be available after missing the last three matches.
But defender Leo Hjelde will be out for a minimum of three weeks with a knee problem which could require surgery.
Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are on course for returns in March after hamstring surgery. Striker Patrick Bamford still has the same issue with the pain in his foot.
On the criticism Tyler Roberts has received, Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds: "I see the same things that the fans do. What they ask of him is justified. It's based on evaluating the player who plays, giving him a qualification. If the qualification's not positive, they demand another option."
Bielsa added that he is aware of what's being said externally and he's seen it before with other players, like Bamford, Dan James and Rodrigo. "It's necessary that I take on more responsibility than I did before," he said.