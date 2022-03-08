Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Tottenham’s performance in the five-goal thrashing of Everton was full of endeavour and enterprise. Spurs also had spirit and style. Frank Lampard’s team were desperately short of all of those qualities.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min caused havoc - breaching the Everton backline seemingly at will and with great regularity.

Jordan Pickford's 200th Premier League game coincided with his 28th birthday. But this will never be a day to remember with much fondness. He allowed Son’s right-foot drive from 15 yards to go underneath his body for the second goal. The game looked up for Everton from that point onwards.

Everton’s defensive ineptitude was highlighted by substitute Sergio Reguilon scoring only 41 seconds into the second half - 4-0 down then.

The storm clouds aren’t gathering over Goodison Park, but they are for Everton at every away ground they visit.

The away day horror shows have gone from bad to worse. Too often the players appear to expect defeat when they go behind in matches. They’ve turned capitulation and collapse into an art form.

Everton are facing a fight for their future. For them to have any hope of surviving, they need work harder and play smarter. They need to rediscover urgency and intensity in their matches on their travels.

Make no mistake, Everton are peering into the abyss. The players have to now show courage and conviction in equal measure.

Frank Lampard believes in his players. But do they believe in themselves?