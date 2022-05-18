Roll on Sunday
- Published
What a group of players driven on by incredible away support AGAIN.Taki on 🔥with another goal👏#biggoalmatip#YNWA pic.twitter.com/HH3DyIMzTQ— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 17, 2022
Team 🤩 pic.twitter.com/04tSgwkj80— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) May 17, 2022
BIG WIN! See you all Sunday! 😎 https://t.co/kWxlh2rd4J— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 17, 2022
Until the end! 😍— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) May 17, 2022
Massive away support. Again and again. THANKS! https://t.co/NM4bY4KYas
