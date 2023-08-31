Aston Villa 3-0 Hibernian (agg 8-0): Analysis

Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

How do you approach a dead rubber? For the most part, Hibs did what they did in the first-leg at Easter Road: Started brightly and become undone by a combination of slack defending and quality opposition.

The visitors competed relatively well for a side shot of confidence. They got themselves up the park on occasion, but didn't have the skill to prise Villa open.

Elie Youan showed a flash of his talent when his slick footwork forced Poland international Matty Cash to the floor. The often frustrating winger will have to produce more of that on a more consistent basis if Hibs are to turn around their Premiership fortunes.

The biggest positive to take from the trip to Birmingham - that tireless travelling support. From the first minute to the last, these 2000-odd in green were the ones making all the noise at Villa Park, despite the devastating deficit.

Any prospective manager watching on will have seen the untapped potential of this club. There may be grey clouds over Easter Road at the moment, but the fans proved in their voice there can once again be Sunshine on Leith.