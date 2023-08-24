Everton v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Wolves have won their last two away league games against Everton, as many as they had in their previous 16 visits to Goodison Park.

No team has conceded more goals in the Premier League this season than Everton (5).

Wolves are winless in their last nine Premier League away games (D2 L7), losing each of the last five while failing to score in the last four. They last lost six on the bounce on the road in December 2011, while they last failed to score in five consecutive top-flight away matches back in October 1981.