'Absolutely the right decision'; 'Not good enough' - Your views following Johnson's sacking

So, Lee Johnson has been given his marching orders and is no longer the boss at Easter Road.

We asked you for your views on his dismissal, and my goodness, you had your say...

Jordan: My club is in free fall, we can’t seem to get the manager appointment correct no matter who we sign. We went from stability in Stubbs, Lennon and Ross to unpredictability in our recent appointments. The board really need to get the next choice working, we have spent too much money to keep failing.

Andy: I feel we have decent players but just not being used properly. Week after week he seemed to change things but no improvement, not any kind of style, it was like he would just pick a team then hope for the best. The board MUST get the next appointment right.

Darren: Too many players that can’t do the very basics like tracking their man, win their individual battles or even make the simplest of passes. Then there’s the tactical side, we’re all over the place defensively. The manager obviously shoulders the blame but the players really need to take a long hard look at themselves!

George: Correct decision. Up and down form since he came in. No selection consistency. People played out of position with new signings left on the bench, it's nuts. Even form players getting benched for next game, it's simply all over the place. No wonder players haven't settled.

Mike: Not good enough and hides behind fancy jargon. Blatantly obvious defence or lack of it has been a problem since his tenure began. Have only one decent creative midfielder in Joe Newell and a depleted aging, overrated untalented bunch of defenders. After 60 years following Hibs, maybe the departing manager should have asked me for guidance earlier!

Stephen: I called it yesterday on the Sportsound phone-in that I felt he wasn't long for the Hibs job. Glad to see a bit of common sense from Hibs in making this decision but where do go from here, who do get in next?

Fergis: Been on the cards for months now, performance and results were not good enough, despite a huge investment in players. Lee Johnson didn’t seem to know his best 11 or what formation to play. Correct decision as we are already in free fall, next appointment is huge for club.

Ashley: The club is right to sack Lee Johnson. After three transfer windows and considerable spending the club has made no forward progress under his stewardship. As a capital city club in Scotland, Hibernian should be challenging for third place at least, not scrapping for sixth or worse. This season it definitely looked like worse, after nine games.

Chris: I actually have a lot of sympathy for Lee. It was always going to be a difficult start of the season with European football as well. A good squad of players which had to be rotated. Injuries and suspensions don't help. This is a good squad. Some need to up the ante and others need more belief. The new manager could do a lot with this squad.

Bob: Poor team selections and appears everyone has seen the leaky defence but that has been a problem at Hibs for a few seasons now, yet nobody seems to be attempting to plug those gaps. Marshall as an ex-Scotland goalkeeper has been poor towards the end of last season and now this season again. Johnson had to go and I have no sympathy at all.

Brian: Absolutely the right decision. The results are just not good enough. 14 months in with substantial backing from the board for players, the the obvious weaknesses have the back have remained. Consequently, we haemorrhage goals like there is no tomorrow and cannot seem to address the very basics of sorting it out. Good luck somewhere else

James: The correct decision, I was behind the manager until Saturday. The writing was on the wall and he’d clearly lost the fan base. In that scenario it’s best to move quickly. No doubt we’ll be in the same position in two years time, though.