Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

Another promising display ended in defeat for Bournemouth this weekend, at the hands of a very impressive Tottenham Hotspur side.

Although the new approach and style of play is evident under new gaffer Andoni Iraola, both Liverpool and Spurs have understandably proven that bit too clinical in both boxes for the Cherries.

Context is very key though and it's abundantly clear that Bournemouth are without a number of first team players, but the general play and approach is keeping Cherries fans optimistic for what awaits just around the corner. A gaping hole in the centre of the pitch certainly allowed James Maddison to flourish on this occasion, but again there are clear and obvious reasons for this happening at the weekend - Maddison is different class for one!

However, it's an area that Bournemouth have identified as a position to strengthen in signing both Tyler Adams and Adam Scott recently, unfortunately both are currently unavailable due to injury. The international break will probably come at a good time and will allow some key first teamers to recover from those injuries and results will come, I’m absolutely certain of that.

The general enthusiasm remains within the fanbase, but it's important to remember that Rome wasn’t built in a day. The early fixture list hasn’t helped but Bournemouth seem on the right path with Iraola at the helm.

It's a marathon, not a sprint.