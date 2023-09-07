BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray has been praising captain Joe Worrall's attitude on and off the pitch, following the death of his uncle. Speaking on the Shut Up and Show More Football podcast, Fray said: "Obviously we send our condolences to Joe and his family. To produce that kind of footballing performance, against the backdrop of such tragedy, does him a huge service.

"He was absolutely fantastic and he didn't put a foot wrong against Chelsea. I was delighted for him because he's had to come through a few moments, where fans questioned him, when Forest got promoted to the Premier League. But he looked every inch a Premier League defender.

"He is a leader as well. I think Steve Cooper put it well when he said, 'It was the best of Nottingham'. He was talking about Joe and how he has coped with what he's been through in the last week or so, and also the response to that from the supporters. They created that Forest family, if you like.

"To hear the Forest fans singing Joe Worrall's name, after seeing the performance that he had put in, you know exactly where Steve Cooper is coming from."

