Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says his side "needed to be mature" when they had the ball in their 1-0 defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

The Magpies - who had been touted as possible title challengers before the match - managed just one shot on target at the Etihad Stadium.

"We had a game plan and it wasn't to sit back," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Footballer's Football Podcast.

"But, game plans and the way a game plans out sometimes don't align. The way they were keeping the ball, the way they were rotating into different positions, we just couldn't get a foothold in the game.

"We couldn't pin them down to press and they had a lot of the ball and we were doing a lot of running and didn't have it for long spells.

"The ball then comes to you and you've got tired minds because you've been in that defensive mentality. Then you give it away again and everyone's moaning, body language starts coming into play and it starts becoming demoralising.

"That's where we needed to be more mature as a squad and when the ball did come, start playing our football."

