Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, 25, says he is "happy" at RB Leipzig after being linked with a move to Manchester City as a possible replacement for the injured Kevin de Bruyne. (Bild - in German), external

Rennes have rejected a bid from West Ham for 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column