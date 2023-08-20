Big wins for Ireland & South Africa

Three of Scotland's World Cup Pool B opponents were in action on Saturday, with Ireland and South Africa in ominous form.

Celebrating his 100th cap, Keith Earls was one of five different try scorers in a 29-10 win over England in Dublin.

It was a 12th successive victory for the Six Nations champions, who sit at number one in the world rankings.

"It had a bit of everything: good, bad and ugly," Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said of his side's up and down display.

Meanwhile, South Africa demolished Wales in Cardiff, running in eight tries.

Jessie Kriel and Canan Moodie touched down twice in a 52-16 win for the World Cup holders, who open against Scotland on 10 September.

"We have to get better in France," said head coach Jacques Nienaber.

"We are on the side of the draw that is knock-out from game one. Just to get out of pool we have to be on form."

Romania, also in Pool B, suffered a 57-7 loss to Italy.