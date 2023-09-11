Inter Milan rejected approaches from Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United for Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer, but the 26-year-old could be available for about £77m next year. (CaughtOffside), external

Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all tried to sign Marco Verratti from Paris St-Germain this summer. (Football Transfers), external

And the 30-year-old Italy midfielder is now set to join Qatari side Al-Arabi from PSG for 45m euros (£38.7m). (Fabrizio Romano), external

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Hajduk Split's 16-year-old Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic, who had been linked with Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and PSG. (Standard), external

