Andy Campbell, BBC Sport Scotland

F﻿our days on from a damaging draw with St Mirren, Rangers are still licking their wounds over falling nine points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

T﻿he pressure has mounted on manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after points dropped in three of the past five league games and six Champions League group-stage defeats.

H﻿owever, the domestic break brought about by the World Cup in Qatar affords the Dutchman - should he continue as manager - valuable time to get players back to fitness.

S﻿ummer signings Tom Lawrence and John Souttar have not featured since the opening weeks of the season and Van Bronckhorst said he did not expect the pair back until after the World Cup.

A﻿nother close-season capture, Ridvan Yilmaz, was added to that injury list with a hamstring problem and Fashion Sakala also picked up a knock that kept him out of action in the run-up to the break.

L﻿onger-term absentees Ianis Hagi, Filip Helander and Kemar Roofe are also undergoing rehab but perhaps the most damaging loss for the manager has been vice-captain Connor Goldson.

T﻿he defender pulled up injured at 1-1 against Liverpool at Ibrox and Rangers lost six more goals in his absence that night. Indeed, Rangers have kept just two clean sheets since Goldson headed for the treatment table.

T﻿he question Van Bronckhorst, and the Rangers supporters, will be asking is how many of these injured players will return in time for the Premiership restart against Hibernian on 15 December?