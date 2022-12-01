Maeda plays as Japan reach last 16
Celtic's Daizen Maeda started Japan's final Group E match against Spain, as the Samurai Blue staged another dramatic comeback.
Trailing at the break to Alvaro Morata's header, Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka put them in front within seven minutes of the restart.
Maeda went off after an hour as his team-mates held on to top their group and set up a meeting with Croatia on Monday.
That means Maeda will come up against his Celtic team-mate Josip Juranovic in the last 16, and the Scottish champions will have at least one player in the quarter-finals.
