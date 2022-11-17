'Swiss army knife' Maddison backed to make a difference for England
- Published
Former West Ham goalkeeper Robert Green feels James Maddison could be Gareth Southgate's "Swiss army knife" as England look for ways to eke out results at the World Cup.
The Leicester playmaker met the media on Wednesday before their opening Group B game with Iran, and Green was impressed by his comments.
"He sounds humble and comes across really well," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily podcast. "This is a guy in the form of his life so just let him get on the pitch.
"I don't think he'll start but he will be like Tigger on the sidelines bouncing and saying, 'let me on!'
"He's got character and you'd back him to come on and make a difference. You can see Gareth surveying a locked door of a defence and wondering where his Swiss army knife to throw on and just do something."
Ex-Manchester United forward Dion Dublin agreed, saying Maddison's freedom of expression is a real asset for England.
"He's not a safe footballer or going to be scared to do something," Dublin said. "He is a free-flowing spirit who makes things happen and he will be dangerous."
Listen to more discussion on Maddison from 25'00 on BBC Sounds