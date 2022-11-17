Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Cristiano Ronaldo "needs to go somewhere that will accept how he wants the rest of his career to play out".

N﻿eville says there were signs the relationship between United and Ronaldo had "failed" even before the Portuguese forward conducted his eye-catching interview with Piers Morgan.

N﻿eville told Sky Sports: "Over a period of many, many months he's stored up frustration."

"Cristiano looks like someone who feels like the world is against him.

"He's not handling the latter part of his career as easily as he could do.

"﻿I don't know where he goes. He needs to go somewhere that is gong to accept the way in which he wants the rest of his career to play out. He needs a club that suits the end of his career. That means where I suppose he has a level of control. That's what he wants in terms of his position. He wants to be someone playing every week whether the team are better for it or whether he's better for it.

"I'm wondering what Man Utd are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano's contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.

"I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, and many Man Utd fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is, if you're an employee within a business and say those things, your employment has to terminate and Man Utd have to do that in the next few days."

Discussing the timing of when the interview was aired, Neville was critical of the comments made by Ronaldo about young players in the squad following Garnacho's winning goal against Fulham.

"I would have rang up Piers Morgan and said, 'look pull it back till tomorrow, let the kid have his night tonight.'"