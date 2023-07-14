After making his debut for Arsenal on Thursday, we asked where you see Kai Havertz fitting into Mikel Arteta's side.

Here are some of your comments:

Mark: Why the rush to try to pigeonhole Havertz into a set position? To be a top team every player needs to walk into training and have quality players trying to get into the team ahead of them. We lacked that last season, but with Havertz, Rice and Timber then we are starting to get there. It takes time to build a title-winning squad and we are almost there.

Joe: Rice, Odegaard and Havertz in a midfield three, with Lavia on the bench. That's a midfield to get excited about.

Andrew: Havertz should play down the local park, because we're already overloaded with attacking midfielders on matchday!

Lammy: Havertz is an average player who should not be anywhere near the first team. His best role is back-up to Odegaard. He is probably an upgrade on Vieira for that role.

Charles: Havertz should play anywhere but at Arsenal. I want to be positive, truly I do, but having the opportunity to sign Havertz doesn't mean we should have. I can only hope Arteta is being coy when he says time will tell regarding hiis position... if he doesn't have a plan, then I can see this being another Chelsea flop - right across our midfield.