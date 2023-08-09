St Johnstone are targeting a new goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a bounce match. (Herald - subscription), external

New St Johnstone playmaker Matt Smith will take risks on the ball, believes manager Steven MacLean. (Courier - subscription), external

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark hopes to play his part in beating Europa Conference League opponents Rosenborg, having been an understudy when St Johnstone beat the Norwegian side 10 years ago. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

