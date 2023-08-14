We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Brentford and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Basil: I really couldn't understand our tactics. Playing everybody behind the ball and hoping to hit them on the break is OK for a while, but there is no out-ball when we do get possession, so you're talking about having to dribble and pass the entire length of the pitch.

Kyle: It’s a good home point, and at the end of the day we should have had two penalties both against Schade. Mbuemo’s penalty was brilliant but the referee let us down from a 4-2 win. Still impressive against Spurs though.

Peter: Whatever Thomas says about Flekken in goal - as Keane noted correctly on Sky - a top goalkeeper would have save that shot. Our defence do not look like they have confidence in him. Again Damsgaard disappoints - bullied off the ball all the time.

Chuck: Good performance from the Bees against the 12 men of Tottenham. The referee was a disgrace.

Tottenham fans

Tim: Positive stuff, defensively we'll need work. But we'll give lesser organised teams a beating. We deserved to win that with how well we played. Life without Kane may not be too bad after all!

Mob: Not a bad result and some positives to take from the game. Bissouma, Maddison, Royal and Udogie were the standouts for me. Micky van de Ven made a solid start. Possession/attacking football and pressing style pleasing on the eye. Sarr gave us a little more in midfield than Skipp. In all a good start to life without Kane and to Ange-ball.

Steve: Nice to see Spurs playing attacking football again. Need to sign a figurehead upfront and another central defender. I think we will do OK this season but can't see us in top four.

Bazza: Maddison was exceptional, he proved that £40m could be a steal. Both the goals Spurs conceded were silly. The penalty shouldn’t have been given and Van De Ven should have let Vicario collect the ball rather than dive in. But Spurs can take heart from a decent result that was gained by a new team who don’t have Kane. Good striker still needed.