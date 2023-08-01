Oda to standout for Jambos?

Greg Playfair, Oor Wee Chat podcast, external

Predicted finish: 3rd

I think we will have a strong August and September, which will help us build up momentum in the league, especially when you consider Aberdeen will have to deal with two games per week until Christmas.

Standout player will be: Yutaro Oda

There’s no player that best represents the Naismith/McAvoy era than Oda. He came into the team brimming with enthusiasm and that run of games last season will have helped him understand what is required to succeed in Scotland. He’s got the backing of supporters as well as his teammates, and his goal against Hibs will no doubt have given him massive confidence heading into this campaign.

Game most looking forward to: Hibs (H) on Sat 7th October

I can’t wait to see if Hearts can extend their run to eight straight league wins in a row versus Hibs...