Where will you finish? I think the best we can hope for at this moment in time is mid-table. The team is weaker than it was last season but I think we do have enough still to compete away from the bottom three. If we can strengthen well enough before the end of transfer window, we may have enough then to push on further.

Young talent to break through? This might be the season we hear a lot more about Divin Mubama, who has had a really impressive pre-season and has reportedly been told he won't be going out on loan. There are some high hopes for him at the club.

Who needs to move on? We can't afford to let anyone else go, so no one!

Happy with your manager? We can't ignore the fact David Moyes ended our 43-year wait for silverware, but also can't ignore the fact the style of football and the transfer strategy isn't going to kickstart a trophy-laden era at the club. He has taken us as far as he can and he'll always be a legend for taking us far as he did.

What are you most looking forward to? A third consecutive European tour. Us fans have loved every single second of the last couple of years, and Prague will live long in the memory of everyone who was there. It's amazing we can do it all over again this season.

Any other business? It really is a question of how long Moyes lasts this season. If we start slowly, which is expected given our fixtures, he could be gone by October.

