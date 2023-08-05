Crystal Palace completed their pre-season friendlies with an impressive win over Ligue 1 side Lyon at Selhurst Park.

Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring, meeting Eberechi Eze's free-kick with a powerful header inside the opening quarter of an hour.

Another Eze set piece wreaked havoc in the second half, as Joachim Andersen's header was saved and Odsonne Edouard was on hand to turn home.

Palace start their Premier League campaign with a trip to Premier League newcomers Sheffield United on Saturday, 12 August.