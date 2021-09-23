BBC Sport

Man Utd v Aston Villa: Head-to-head stats

  • Manchester United have won 18 of their last 21 home league games against Aston Villa (drawn two, lost one), failing to score on just one occasion in that run.

  • Aston Villa have picked up just one win in their last 45 Premier League games against Manchester United (D11 L33) and are winless in their last 17 against them since a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in December 2009.

  • In Premier League history, no side has won more games against an opponent than Manchester United’s 37 victories against Aston Villa.