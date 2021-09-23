Frank on Toney, Liverpool test & Klopp

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before his side face Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

Ivan Toney, who has scored two in his first five top-flight appearances for Brentford, has the "mindset of a lion" after coming through various loan stints to get his breakthrough. "He's faced a lot of setbacks in his career and that's where you get tested on your resilience and he's got that tough mentality and belief";

Liverpool will be the "biggest test" this season. "They are one of the best teams in the world and one of the biggest clubs in the world";

On his rival in the dugout: "It's very, very impressive what they have done, Jurgen Klopp, the staff and the players".

