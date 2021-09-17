George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham host Chelsea needing a much better performance than the one they put in at Crystal Palace last Saturday, when they lost 3-0.

Not so long ago, Spurs were top of the table after three wins on the spin - including against champions Manchester City. However, injury problems have mounted up, a situation Nuno Espirito Santo called "terrible" on Thursday, and Tottenham have slipped down the table.

Giovani lo Celso, Davison Sanchez and Cristian Romero all return to the UK on Saturday from Croatia and will train with the other players. It’s unclear whether any will start on Sunday, but they could be in the squad.

As for Chelsea, they have N’Golo Kante back but Christian Pulisic is missing.

Romelu Lukaku has been in sensational form this season, scoring three goals in three Premier League matches after his move from Inter. At the opposite end, Harry Kane has yet to score in the league - but he has played 80 minutes fewer.