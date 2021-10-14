BBC Sport

Arteta on Vieira, Henry's criticism and Lacazette future

Published

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s home game with Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 BST).

Here are the key points from the Gunners boss:

  • No new injury concerns, but players are still returning from international duty. Midfielder Granit Xhaka, expected to be out for three months with a knee injury, is "progressing well”;

  • Arteta called Palace boss and ex-Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira an “Arsenal legend" and said he "hopes he gets the reception he deserves”;

  • On comments from Thierry Henry that Arsenal aren't going in the right direction under his management, Arteta responded: "It's just another opinion and you have to respect that";

  • Asked whether striker Alexandre Lacazette will be sold in January, Arteta said: "No. We are focusing on getting the best out of Laca. He’s showing every day his commitment is here. We want to give him the right minutes."