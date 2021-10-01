Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Blues boss:

Reece James won’t join up with the England squad “unless he’s joining up with the water polo team as he’s only training in the pool”;

Mason Mount is fit and back in the squad to face Southampton;

After defeats by Manchester City and Juventus, Tuchel says Chelsea must make the "little step from 90% to 100%";

The Blues manager says “it is only logical” for his players to be physically and mentally tired after playing so many matches;

But he wants his team to believe in the process: “Trust in what we do, what we are, support the group and let the players support each other”;

Speaking on this weekend's opposing manager, Tuchel said Ralph Hasenhuttl is "a nice guy but that does not count for 90 minutes".

