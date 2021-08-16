Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

The concerns regarding a hostile reception for former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez proved to be unnecessary. A raucous full house - the first at Goodison Park for 17 months - could hardly have been more welcoming.

Everton started well but Southampton's goal, after a dreadful mistake by Michael Keane, shattered their confidence and they quickly lost their way.

But if the Saints' opener was proof that 'goals change games', then so was Richarlison’s equaliser two minutes after the break. It was the foundation for a stirring second-half comeback and his superb cross for the third goal underlined the Brazilian's match-changing contribution.

A hectic summer at the Copa America and Olympics means he’s due downtime, but Benitez agreed he can have some following the international break.

Three points on the opening weekend is a perfect start for the new manager. But he will want more defensive solidity from his centre-backs as the campaign progresses - there were moments of alarm in the first half that were worrying in the extreme.

The fact Everton overcame those deficiencies to earn the win is evidence of their character and commitment to the cause.

