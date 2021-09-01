Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Premier League clubs have spent more than £1bn between them this summer - but who will be happiest now the transfer window is closed?

It may not have been the most exciting of deadline days but there are plenty of talking points now the transfer activity is done.

Manchester United have not held back in this window, saving the most thrilling addition until last with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given the sort of financial backing that demands United rival Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea for the title. No excuses now.

Jadon Sancho is an exciting attacking signing at £73m while Raphael Varane, brought in from Real Madrid in a deal that could be worth £42m, demonstrated his defensive authority amid the chaos of a winning debut at Wolves on Sunday.

And yet, have these eye-catching deals only covered up a glaring weakness that Solskjaer and United have failed to address - namely that they desperately need more quality in midfield?

United have certainly thrown their weight around in the market and Ronaldo is a huge coup but doubts remain about whether they have done enough to be serious title challengers.

