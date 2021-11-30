Leeds v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Leeds have scored just six goals in their six Premier League home games this season, having averaged 1.5 goals-per-game at Elland Road last season. Only in 1996-97 (0.8) have the Whites averaged a goal or fewer per home game across a complete Premier League campaign.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their past three Premier League away games (won one, drawn two), scoring at least twice each time (seven goals in total). The Eagles haven’t scored 2+ goals in four consecutive Premier League away games since January 2019.