BBC Sport

Lage on Boly fitness, fan understanding & Smith admiration

Published

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Norwich.

Here are the key lines from the Wolves boss:

  • Willy Boly has suffered another injury setback and won't be fit for Norwich. Lage wouldn't put a timescale on his recovery, with the defender having not played a Premier League game yet this season;

  • Boly's absence adds to Lage's injury concerns, with Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny still out of commission: “We are working with 16 players plus two goalkeepers. We need everyone fit and ready. At the moment we play with three centre-backs – and I only have three centre-backs";

  • With nine games in the next five weeks, Lage said Wolves "need to be aware of bookings, injury problems and Covid-19";

  • He also called on fans to "understand the challenge for the team, the squad and for me";

  • Lage holds his opposite number Dean Smith in the highest regard: “Dean is one of the best managers in the UK. I followed him since Brentford, and the work he did at Aston Villa, so it’s no surprise for me that he was only out of the game for a week. He’s like me, he wants his team to have the ball and I want my team to have the ball, so it’ll be a massive challenge to play against them.”