Brighton effectively ended West Ham's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League with a 1-1 draw at the Amex.

Said Benrahma scored a superb late equaliser to rescue a point for David Moyes' side but the result left them five points behind Chelsea with two games to go.

Declan Rice described the feeling as "horrible" after three defeats in five games cost them an opportunity to face Europe's elite.

It could have been worse in this one as Danny Welbeck handed Brighton the lead with just six minutes to go but Benrahma curled in a quickfire response for West Ham three minutes later.

The Seagulls stayed 17th but with the bottom three already relegated, they missed the chance to leapfrog Burnley and Newcastle with a win.