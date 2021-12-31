Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea won't give up on the title race despite falling eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

When asked what the feeling in the dressing room is like after recent results, Tuchel said: "Angry, upset on the situation, the result, the referee decisions.

"We have the feeling that we invest a lot and we squeeze the lemon but it’s like squeezing the same lemon over and over again and we expect a fresh juice out of it.

"It’s hard because we are so ambitious and we know what we can deliver and we know that we can play better. Everyone is trying hard and it’s tough.

"We had three games at home where we conceded late equalisers. That is six points lost. It hurts. With six points we would have a completely different feeling.

"It is not the first time to have days like this. We are still in upset mode. It is sometimes good to make the focus a bit wider. We are still moving in the right direction. It is a bump in the development.

"We never give up nothing. Why should we stop the race in the middle of the race?"